Interview with former Liberal MP Marlene Jennings
As a former Liberal MP and someone who has dedicated most of her life to community involvement and public service, Marlene Jennings is now working to unite English-speaking community members in her new roles as president of the Quebec Community Groups Network. In this year in review, Global’s Laura Casella speaks to Jennings about the state of anglophone relations with the CAQ government and her priorities for safeguarding English-speaking right for the future