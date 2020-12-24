Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 24 2020 10:21pm
02:12

TRIUMF project at UBC creates rare cancer drug in its lab

Canada’s particle accelerator centre has found a way to make a cancer drug that formerly had to use nuclear waste. This means better and faster access for those requiring the drug.

