COVID-19 December 24 2020 8:58am 01:34 Flights from Trudeau airport continue despite a government advisory to avoid travel during the holidays The pandemic hasn’t stopped some Montrealers from heading south for the holidays. Global’s Dan Spector speaks to travelers at Trudeau airport. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7540873/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7540873/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?