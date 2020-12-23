Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 23 2020 8:40pm
01:54

Health Canada approves Moderna coronavirus vaccine

Health Canada has approved the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and Alberta expects product soon. Tom Vernon has more on how it will be rolled out and who will be getting it.

Advertisement

Video Home