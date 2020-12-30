Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
December 30 2020 10:45am
03:18

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark discusses COVID-19 pandemic in year-end interview

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark looks back on 2020 and what his priorities are heading into 2021.

