Global News at 10 Saskatoon December 30 2020 10:45am 03:18 Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark discusses COVID-19 pandemic in year-end interview Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark looks back on 2020 and what his priorities are heading into 2021. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7539885/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7539885/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?