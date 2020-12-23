Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
December 23 2020 8:37am
03:24

A surprise choice for Pantone’s 2021 Colour of the Year

Pantone announces its top colour choice for 2021. Guess, what, it’s a tie – sort of. Global’s Kim Sullivan finds out more.

