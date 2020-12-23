Global News Morning Montreal December 23 2020 8:37am 03:24 A surprise choice for Pantone’s 2021 Colour of the Year Pantone announces its top colour choice for 2021. Guess, what, it’s a tie – sort of. Global’s Kim Sullivan finds out more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7539047/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7539047/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?