Global News Morning Montreal December 23 2020 8:29am 04:10 Is the COVID-19 variant a cause for concern plus 2020 medical highlights From the variant virus outbreak to medical accomplishments in 2020, Global’s Laura Casella asks Dr. Mitch Shulman to weigh in on the latest health news. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7539038/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7539038/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?