Global News Morning Montreal
December 23 2020 8:29am
04:10

Is the COVID-19 variant a cause for concern plus 2020 medical highlights

From the variant virus outbreak to medical accomplishments in 2020, Global’s Laura Casella asks Dr. Mitch Shulman to weigh in on the latest health news.

