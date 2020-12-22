Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Snowy Conditions
December 22 2020 7:07pm
01:12

Southern Alberta residents deal with snowy winter conditions

It looks like southern Alberta could be in for a white Christmas after all as the region was hammered by a winter storm overnight. Taz Dhaliwal has more on the snow’s impact.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home