Crime
December 22 2020 7:06pm
03:19

3 police officers stabbed in downtown Hamilton

Const. Krista-Lee Ernst with an update on three officers stabbed in the line of duty in downtown Hamilton on Tuesday. The officers were responding to a call about a suspicious man with a weapon.

