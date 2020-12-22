Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 22 2020 5:55pm 02:47 Toronto’s latest murder victim is 72-year-old man who was visiting from China Catherine McDonald reports the victim’s son-in-law has been charged with first-degree murder. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7538320/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7538320/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?