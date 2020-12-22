Menu

Andrina Turnenne
December 22 2020 12:07pm
06:05

Merry Music Monday: Andrina Turenne

Manitoba singer/song writer Andrina Turenne joins us for the latest edition of Merry Music Monday with a performance of Throw Another Log (On The Fire).

