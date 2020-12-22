Andrina Turnenne December 22 2020 12:07pm 06:05 Merry Music Monday: Andrina Turenne Manitoba singer/song writer Andrina Turenne joins us for the latest edition of Merry Music Monday with a performance of Throw Another Log (On The Fire). <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7537396/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7537396/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?