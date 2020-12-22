Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
December 22 2020 8:11am
02:38

Local performers come together to help Montrealers ring in the New Year

Montréal en Fêtes is changing things up this year. Global’s Kim Sullivan finds out how it’s helping Montrealers to ring in 2021 with a new virtual show.

