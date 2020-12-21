Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
December 21 2020 7:26pm
01:20

Not ending COVID-19 war gives enemy time to ‘develop new weapons’: USask prof

According to a University of Saskatchewan (USask) biomedical assistant professor, eliminating COVID-19 took on new meaning with the emergence of a variant.

