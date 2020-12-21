Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Weather
December 21 2020 6:59pm
01:43

Winnipeg digs out after dump of snow

The City of Winnipeg says 250 pieces of snow clearing equipment have been busy clearing streets after the city saw up to 15 cm of snowfall overnight Sunday into Monday. Global’s Marney Blunt reports.

Advertisement

Video Home