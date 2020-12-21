Weather December 21 2020 6:59pm 01:43 Winnipeg digs out after dump of snow The City of Winnipeg says 250 pieces of snow clearing equipment have been busy clearing streets after the city saw up to 15 cm of snowfall overnight Sunday into Monday. Global’s Marney Blunt reports. Snowfall brings extended snow route parking ban in Winnipeg Up to 25 cm of winter snow coming for southern Manitoba <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7536473/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7536473/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?