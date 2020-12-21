Coronavirus: N.S. premier says new strain of virus in U.K. serves as ‘good reminder’ we’re ‘not out of the woods yet’
As COVID-19 cases continue to spike across Canada, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil on Monday said the news of the new strain of the novel coronavirus in the U.K. is “concerning” and serves as a “good reminder” that we’re “not out of the woods yet” regarding the pandemic. Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang added that new strains of coronaviruses aren’t something that’s unexpected, though.