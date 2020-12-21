Ban December 21 2020 12:07pm 01:33 Global News Peterborough Update 2: December 21, 2020 Global News has learned the Ford government is expected to announce a province-wide lockdown today. Canada moves to ban U.K. flights. Lindsay Biscaia has your news update. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7535288/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7535288/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?