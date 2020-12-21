Menu

Politics
December 21 2020 6:39am
05:24

#nspoli with Lori Turnbull

We check in with Lori Turnbull from Dalhousie University to get her take on the latest brief sitting of the Nova Scotia legislature, prorogation, and the race to be the next Premier of Nova Scotia.  

