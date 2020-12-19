Global News Hour at 6 BC December 19 2020 9:36pm 01:50 Gift of life: Abbotsford hot dog vendor donates kidney to customer Abbotsford hot dog vendor Andrew “Skully” White gave one of his customers the ultimate Christmas present and as Paul Johnson reports, the pair is now celebrating the gift of life. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7533658/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7533658/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?