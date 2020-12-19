Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 19 2020 9:36pm
01:50

Gift of life: Abbotsford hot dog vendor donates kidney to customer

Abbotsford hot dog vendor Andrew “Skully” White gave one of his customers the ultimate Christmas present and as Paul Johnson reports, the pair is now celebrating the gift of life.

