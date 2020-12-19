Menu

Canada
December 19 2020 7:27pm
01:39

Calgary photographer preserves Sask. towns on film

George Webber has been taking photos of small towns and villages in Saskatchewan for 30 years. He says he visits from Calgary because he finds something new everytime.

