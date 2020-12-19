Menu

Global News Morning BC
December 19 2020 2:50pm
04:09

Victory in the fight to eliminate open-net fish farms

Wild salmon advocate and former Vice President of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs Bob Chamberlin discusses Ottawa’s decision to phase out open-net fish farms.

