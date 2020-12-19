Global News Morning BC December 19 2020 2:50pm 04:09 Victory in the fight to eliminate open-net fish farms Wild salmon advocate and former Vice President of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs Bob Chamberlin discusses Ottawa’s decision to phase out open-net fish farms. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7533178/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7533178/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?