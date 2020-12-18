Coronavirus December 18 2020 8:16pm 01:10 Extra doses found in vaccine vials Health officials say there are extra doses being found in vials of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine. So what happens to those the extra amounts? Malika Karim on what this means for Manitobans. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7532451/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7532451/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?