Coronavirus
December 18 2020 8:16pm
01:10

Extra doses found in vaccine vials

Health officials say there are extra doses being found in vials of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine. So what happens to those the extra amounts? Malika Karim on what this means for Manitobans.

