Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 18 2020 5:47pm
02:05

Interim Toronto police chief looks back at 2020

During a year-end interview with Global News, interim Toronto Police Chief James Ramer says he’s focused on building trust and confidence from the public. Catherine McDonald reports.

