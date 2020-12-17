Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 17 2020 9:46pm
02:12

B.C. government taking new action to combat COVID-19 in long-term care homes

Global’s Keith Baldrey has the details on the provincial government’s new plans for fighting COVID-19 in long-term care homes.

Advertisement

Video Home