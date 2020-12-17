News December 17 2020 8:30pm 02:30 Pandemic protocols in place at Okanagan ski hills After 60 COVID-19 cases were identified associated with Big White. Global News spoke with other Okanagan ski resorts to see what they are doing to keep clusters from cropping up at their hills. Coronavirus: 66 new cases announced for Interior Health region <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7530127/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7530127/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?