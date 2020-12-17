Menu

Canada
December 17 2020 6:28pm
01:48

Alberta reports a record 30 deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health announces the province recorded 30 deaths from COVID-19, the highest daily death total since the pandemic began.

