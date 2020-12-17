Menu

Canada
December 17 2020 6:27pm
01:40

394 Alberta healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine

Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw asks for patience as the province continues to vaccinate those identified for the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine.

