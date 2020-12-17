Global News at 10 Regina December 17 2020 8:41am 01:43 Regina’s housing market becomes more vulnerable, Saskatoon remains stable: CMHC A new report shows the housing market in one of Saskatchewan’s major centres is becoming more vulnerable <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7527922/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7527922/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?