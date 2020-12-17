Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
December 17 2020 8:41am
01:43

Regina’s housing market becomes more vulnerable, Saskatoon remains stable: CMHC

A new report shows the housing market in one of Saskatchewan’s major centres is becoming more vulnerable

