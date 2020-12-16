Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 16 2020 6:22pm 01:49 Toronto man pleads guilty to fatal hit-and-run Catherine McDonald was in court when an agreed statement of facts described when Shawn Ramsey hit the two sisters and drove off. Toronto man pleads guilty to fatal hit-and-run of 17-year-old girl <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7527190/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7527190/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?