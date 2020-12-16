Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
December 16 2020 8:08am
01:43

1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Saskatchewan given to health-care workers

Front-line health care workers rolled up their sleeves at Regina General Hospital to receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Saskatchewan.

