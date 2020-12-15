Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
COVID-19
December 15 2020 11:37pm
02:22

Coronavirus: Quebecers face new lockdown

Quebecers should start preparing for a long holiday period at home. The province says it’s going ahead with a second widespread lockdown. Global’s Gloria Henriquez has the details and reaction.

Advertisement

Video Home