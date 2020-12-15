Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 15 2020 9:14pm
03:24

Alberta health-care workers receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday

The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given to nurses, doctors and other health-care workers in Calgary and Edmonton on Tuesday. Tom Vernon reports.

