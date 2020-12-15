Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 15 2020 9:14pm 03:24 Alberta health-care workers receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given to nurses, doctors and other health-care workers in Calgary and Edmonton on Tuesday. Tom Vernon reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7525118/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7525118/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?