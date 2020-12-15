Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 15 2020 8:14pm
02:23

Tri-Cities Predators hold hockey Charity Prowl

They can’t play games, so the U-11 girl’s team from Tri-Cities Female Hockey challenged 9 other teams to a skate- a-thon for charity. Jay Janower reports.

