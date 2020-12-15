Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
December 15 2020 5:16pm
01:26

First COVID-19 vaccine administered in British Columbia

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was on hand as B.C.’s very first COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine was administered Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Video Home