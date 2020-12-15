Canada December 15 2020 5:16pm 01:26 First COVID-19 vaccine administered in British Columbia Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was on hand as B.C.’s very first COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine was administered Tuesday afternoon. Long-term care worker is the first person in B.C. to receive COVID-19 vaccine <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7524346/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7524346/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?