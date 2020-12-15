Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
December 15 2020 8:27am
03:57

Holiday fashions for your virtual get-togethers

Show up to your virtual get-togethers in style. Global’s Laura Casella gets fashion suggestions from stylist Claude Laframboise.

Advertisement

Video Home