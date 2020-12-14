Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 14 2020 10:29pm
01:37

Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine expected to move more quickly

Keith Baldrey has more on Dr. Bonnie Henry’s announcement that vaccinations will begin on Tuesday and why distribution of the Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is expected to move faster.

