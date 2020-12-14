Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 14 2020 8:32pm
01:38

Majority of British Columbians say they’ll get COVID-19 vaccine

A new survey shows that an overwhelming majority of British Columbians say they’ll get a COVID-19 vaccine. As Ted Chernecki reports, the experts say that’s good news.

Advertisement

Video Home