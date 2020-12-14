Coronavirus: Saskatchewan premier says indoor gatherings restricted to immediate households, announces other new measures
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced new restrictions on Monday in the province, saying effective Dec. 15, indoor gatherings are now restricted to immediate households only. Single people can meet with one household that has less than five people during this period. Casinos and bingo halls are also being asked to close starting Dec. 19. This new measure as well as those previously announced will remain in effect until at least Jan. 15.