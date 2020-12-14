The Morning Show December 14 2020 10:47am 06:09 How to keep children entertained over the winter break Parenting expert Alyson Schafer checks in with The Morning Show to share some tips on keeping children entertained over the holiday season. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7520540/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7520540/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?