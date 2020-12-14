Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
December 14 2020 9:51am
04:28

Tech gadgets for the holidays

Looking for a gift for the tech person in your life? Tech expert Marc Saltzman has some ideas for some of the on-demand gadgets this holiday season.

