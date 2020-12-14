Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
December 14 2020 8:08am
01:18

Quebec long-term care residents among the first in Canada to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Residents at Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Montreal could be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine today. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines looks into the story.

