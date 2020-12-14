Menu

Tech
December 14 2020 6:10am
06:39

Free Smartphones and Subsidized Plans for Low-Income Seniors

As a way to keep seniors connected and safe during the pandemic, TELUS is offering free smartphones and subsidized rate plans for eligible seniors in Canada.

