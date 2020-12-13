Global News Hour at 6 BC December 13 2020 9:31pm 01:28 B.C. set to receive first COVID-19 vaccine shipment Global’s Keith Baldrey has more on a shift in the hot spots for the province’s high number of COVID-19 cases and what we can expect from the vaccine rollout this week. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7520094/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7520094/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?