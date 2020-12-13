Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 13 2020 9:31pm
01:28

B.C. set to receive first COVID-19 vaccine shipment

Global’s Keith Baldrey has more on a shift in the hot spots for the province’s high number of COVID-19 cases and what we can expect from the vaccine rollout this week.

