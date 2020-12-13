Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 13 2020 3:30pm
02:02

YEG Holiday Helpers aim to spread Christmas cheer

A local group of volunteers is collecting donations to make stocking stuffers for as many as 1,000 children from families struggling to make ends meet over the holidays. Sarah Ryan reports.

Advertisement

Video Home