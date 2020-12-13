BC politics December 13 2020 2:10pm 07:35 Global BC Political Panel: Dec 13 The criticism this week about the rollout of the COVID relief benefit. Our political panel debate whether the money will get to the people who need it the most. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7519579/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7519579/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?