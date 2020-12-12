Menu

Environment
December 12 2020 1:39am
01:50

Historic shipwreck blamed for oil slick off Vancouver Island

A mysterious oil slick near the east end of Bligh Island west of Vancouver Island appears to have been caused by wreckage from a sunken ship from 1968. Aaron McArthur has more.

