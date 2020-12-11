The Morning Show December 11 2020 10:43am 02:09 The Purple Wiggle Lachy on ‘The Wiggly Wiggly Christmas Special’ Purple Wiggle Lachy joins The Morning Show to talk about his newborn twins and the ‘The Wiggly Wiggly Christmas Special’ that airs on Friday on Treehouse at 6:45 p.m. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7516197/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7516197/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?