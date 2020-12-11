Menu

Health
December 11 2020 10:22am
How to talk to those hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Maria Sundaram shares tips on talking to people who are hesitant and skeptical about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

