Global News Morning Montreal December 11 2020 7:58am 04:00 Sparkling wine suggestions for the holidays Many of us celebrate the holidays with a toast. Global’s Kim Sullivan speaks to certified sommelier Mandi Robertson for some sparkling wine suggestions. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7515868/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7515868/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?