Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
December 11 2020 7:58am
04:00

Sparkling wine suggestions for the holidays

Many of us celebrate the holidays with a toast. Global’s Kim Sullivan speaks to certified sommelier Mandi Robertson for some sparkling wine suggestions.

Advertisement

Video Home