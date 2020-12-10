Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 10 2020 10:00pm
01:21

Tragic record high in new COVID-19 daily death toll in B.C.

Global’s Keith Baldrey has the COVID-19 numbers, on the deadliest day in B.C. so far in the pandemic.

Advertisement

Video Home