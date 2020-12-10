Menu

BC health
December 10 2020 9:28pm
00:26

Paramedic team deployed to small B.C. community with surge of COVID-19 cases

A team of specialized paramedics has been sent to a community in northern British Columbia to help deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

